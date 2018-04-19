West Homewood Streetfest moves to June

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. This year’s West Homewood Streetfest, set for June 2, will again include food trucks, live music, inflatables and vendors.

West Homewood’s fourth annual Streetfest will return this summer with a new date.

While the event has taken place in May the last three years, organizers chose to move the event to June 2 this year.

“Pushing the festival back to June is new for us, but we wanted to see how it performed at the beginning of the summer, the weekend after Memorial Day,” said event organizer Justin Limbaugh, “the idea being that families will be back from their vacations and looking for something fun and laid back to do close to home.”

If the change works, Limbaugh said they plan to kick off each summer with the Streetfest and then wrap up the summer with the Back to School Bash.

This year, they plan to bring in a few food trucks, including Two Men and a Pig, and work with local restaurants, Limbaugh said. The event will also include inflatables in Patriot Park, free face painting and balloon animals for kids.

“We’ve always made it a priority to have live music, and this year is no exception,” Limbaugh said.

Several bands are set to perform but had not been finalized as of press time.

Streetfest will be June 2 from 4-9 p.m. For more information, find the West Homewood Neighborhood Association on Facebook or email westhomewood@gmail.com.