West Homewood Farmers Market returns June 5

× Expand Photo courtesy of West Homewood Farmers Market. Vendors at the West Homewood Farmers Market in 2017. The event is held on Tuesday nights in the summer in the parking lot of Shades Valley Community Church.

The West Homewood Farmers Market was started in 2011 by a small study group at Shades Valley Community Church that wanted to be good stewards of God’s creation, help local farmers and crafters and build community.

And those goals seem to have been met.

The market, now one of the city’s most popular summer events, will be back for its eighth season each Tuesday from 5–8 p.m. from June 5 through Aug. 7.

There will be the usual mix of prepared food, fresh produce, arts and crafts, live entertainment and kids activities. The market will be held in the parking lot at SVCC, which is located at 160 Oxmoor Road, according to Market Manager Kenyon Ross.

There will be about 60 vendors and a total of six food trucks, including Cantina, Saw’s BBQ and Old Town Pizza. About three of the trucks will be at the market on any given Tuesday, according to Ross, and as many as 10 local farms will sell produce.

There will be some up-and-coming musical acts, including the Lamont Landers Band, which plays opening night, June 5. The band recently taped an appearance on Fox TV’s “Showtime at the Apollo.” Robert Abernathy, playing Aug. 1, has been nominated as Alabama Male Country Artist of the Year.

On Aug. 7, the West Homewood Farmers Market will partner with the police department to present Homewood Night Out.

For more information, including an interactive vendor map and a list of musical acts, go to westhomewood.com.

Farmers Market

WHERE: Shades Valley Community Church

HOURS: Tuesdays, 5–8 p.m.

WEB: westhomewood.com