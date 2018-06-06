West Homewood Farmers Market kicks off eighth season

× 1 of 12 Expand Erin Dickson Many people came out to enjoy the opening night of the eighth annual West Homewood Farmers Market at Shades Valley Community Church. The farmers market will continue through Aug. 7. × 2 of 12 Expand Erin Dickson Many people came out to enjoy the opening night of the eighth annual West Homewood Farmers Market at Shades Valley Community Church. The farmers market will continue through Aug. 7. × 3 of 12 Expand Erin Dickson Many people came out to enjoy the opening night of the eighth annual West Homewood Farmers Market at Shades Valley Community Church. The farmers market will continue through Aug. 7. × 4 of 12 Expand Erin Dickson Many people came out to enjoy the opening night of the eighth annual West Homewood Farmers Market at Shades Valley Community Church. The farmers market will continue through Aug. 7. × 5 of 12 Expand Erin Dickson Many people came out to enjoy the opening night of the eighth annual West Homewood Farmers Market at Shades Valley Community Church. The farmers market will continue through Aug. 7. × 6 of 12 Expand Erin Dickson Many people came out to enjoy the opening night of the eighth annual West Homewood Farmers Market at Shades Valley Community Church. The farmers market will continue through Aug. 7. × 7 of 12 Expand Erin Dickson Many people came out to enjoy the opening night of the eighth annual West Homewood Farmers Market at Shades Valley Community Church. The farmers market will continue through Aug. 7. × 8 of 12 Expand Erin Dickson Many people came out to enjoy the opening night of the eighth annual West Homewood Farmers Market at Shades Valley Community Church. The farmers market will continue through Aug. 7. × 9 of 12 Expand Erin Dickson Many people came out to enjoy the opening night of the eighth annual West Homewood Farmers Market at Shades Valley Community Church. The farmers market will continue through Aug. 7. × 10 of 12 Expand Erin Dickson Many people came out to enjoy the opening night of the eighth annual West Homewood Farmers Market at Shades Valley Community Church. The farmers market will continue through Aug. 7. × 11 of 12 Expand Erin Dickson Many people came out to enjoy the opening night of the eighth annual West Homewood Farmers Market at Shades Valley Community Church. The farmers market will continue through Aug. 7. × 12 of 12 Expand Erin Dickson Many people came out to enjoy the opening night of the eighth annual West Homewood Farmers Market at Shades Valley Community Church. The farmers market will continue through Aug. 7. Prev Next

The West Homewood Farmers Market kicked off its eighth season on June 5 at Shades Valley Community Church. As many as 10 local farms and dozens of vendors were present selling fresh produce and handmade goods to the people of Homewood.

Local food trucks, including Saw's BBQ, Cantina, Dreamcakes Bakery and City Bowls were also there, as well as a live music performance by the Lamont Landers Band. A designated “Kid Zone” provided entertainment and activities for children as well.

The farmers market will continue each Tuesday through Aug. 7. For more information including an interactive vendor map and produce guide go to westhomewood.com.