We Love Homewood Day promises another fun-filled celebration

× Expand Photo by Patty Bradley. The 31st annual “We Love Homewood Day” will once again bring a full day of celebration and activities to the city.

Homewood’s biggest day of the year is shaping up to be nothing short of jam-packed as We Love Homewood Day returns for its 31st year.

On May 6, Homewood Central Park and the surrounding area will be transformed into a full-blown festival.

The day will kick off early at 7:30 a.m. with the We Love Homewood Day 5K, formerly known as the annual Spirit Scamper. Runners will begin and end at the park and run through the Edgewood area.

The largest of the events, the We Love Homewood Day Festival, is in the park proper. The festival will begin at 10 a.m. and continue through 4 p.m., and will feature live music from a DJ as well as a performance from the Homewood High School Patriot Band at 1 p.m.

Festival activities are scheduled to include carnival-style rides, inflatables and other games and activities, as well as a silent auction that will feature gift cards and items from local businesses, tickets for trips and attractions, signed memorabilia and artwork. The auction is also at 10 a.m. The Society for Creative Anachronism will be on hand to demonstrate armored combat and “turn back the clock” to medieval times.

Food, including barbecue, hamburgers and hot dogs, will be available to support the West Homewood Lions Club.

Homewood’s Rotary Club will be hosting a bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Pavilion 2 at the park, as well as a sidewalk chalk art festival, which will benefit the Exceptional Foundation.

At 6 p.m., the annual We Love Homewood Day Parade will make its way down Oxmoor from the park to the Edgewood business district. Prizes will be awarded for Best of Show, Most Homewood Spirit and Best Float.

Following the parade, the day will close with a Street Dance in Edgewood. At the dance, the 2017 Quality of Life and Employee of the Year awards will be presented.

The dance will feature music from Bonus Round, and merchants will be open serving food and drinks.

Parks and Recreation Superintendent Rusty Holley said his team is looking forward to the event, even though it will be a long work day. “It’s the one day of the year that’s designated to celebrate Homewood,” Holley said. “We have a good time.”

Information about specific events can be found at homewoodparks.com.