Way of the Cross marks Good Friday

A tradition of more than two decades, the Way of the Cross processional, hosted by a group of Homewood churches, led off Easter weekend Friday.

A perfectly sunny afternoon met the several dozens who gathered in Homewood Central Park for the 24th iteration of the event that recognizes Good Friday.

The procession made its way along Oxmoor Road and neighboring streets, stopping along the way for participants to take part in moments of prayer, scripture reading and reflective silence, ending at Edgewood Presbyterian Church.