Walk for Parkinson’s research kicks off at Samford complex

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jeri Boyd. The Alabama Parkinson’s Fighter Walk was moved to Homewood from Alabaster last year in an effort to get more participants.

A year after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Jeri Boyd was on her way back from New York after participating in the annual Parkinson’s Unity Walk. It was then that she said she had an idea: What if there was a fundraising event in Alabama?

Boyd said she asked her friends, and after gaining support, she organized the first event in 2012.

The Alabama Parkinson’s Fighter Walk was first held in Alabaster, but last year the group decided to move the event to Homewood to get more people to participate.

The 2017 walk is March 4 at Samford University’s track and soccer complex.

The event starts at 9 a.m., but those who don’t register in advance can register the morning of the walk at 8 a.m.

In addition to the walk, there will be a silent auction, which in the past has included vacation packages, furniture, oil paintings and other high-value items.

There also will be several door prizes, and Boyd said this year’s walk will have more activities for the youngest participants.

“This year we’re trying to make it more kid-friendly,” she said, and added they plan to have a coloring contest among other activities.

Registration is $30 per person, and proceeds from the event benefit the Parkinson Association of Alabama, which provides funds for research activities at UAB.

“Every dime that we net goes to UAB for Parkinson’s research,” Boyd said, and added the group is proud of the fact that their efforts stay in the state.

“We are very excited about that,” she said.

For more information or to register, go to runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/AlabamaParkinsonsFighterWalk or Alabama Parkinson Fighters on Facebook.