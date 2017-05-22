Vulcan turns 113; Birmingham celebrates

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vulcan Park and Museum. Clowns will be part of the festivities for Vulcan’s birthday.

A Birmingham icon turns 113 years old this year, and everyone is welcome to come celebrate at his birthday party.

That icon is Vulcan, and on June 4 from noon to 4 p.m., anyone who loves Vulcan and Birmingham can visit Vulcan Park and Museum to enjoy the party.

“Vulcan’s 113th birthday bash celebrates the big guy in style,” said Morgan Black, director of marketing and PR for Vulcan Park and Museum.

The event includes family activities such as an interactive game room, clowns, a drum circle, Home Depot kids zone, a rock wall, hula hoop lessons, Express Oil & Tire Engineers interactive exhibits, cornhole, a bouncy house and a silk screen shirt press. Attendees can also enjoy free ice cream, cookies, Italian ice and a Coca-Cola testing station.

Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children; Vulcan Park and Museum members and children younger than 4 are free. Mayor William Bell will sing “Happy Birthday” to Vulcan just before the free ice cream, and the newest gallery exhibit at Vulcan Park and Museum, “Southern Thunder: The Legacy of Alabama Auto Racing,” will debut.

“This fun, family friendly event is a ‘don’t miss’ Birmingham event,” Black said. “It celebrates the city’s icon and what he means to our city and our region.”