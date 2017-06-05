Vulcan Park receives $5,000 birthday present

1 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
Vulcan Park is presented with a check of $5,000.
2 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
The mascots get ready to sing happy birthday.
3 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
Mayor William Bell and the Vulcan mascot blow out the candles to the birthday cake.
4 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
Families look at the view from atop the tower.
5 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
Featured is the view of Birmingham from the top of the Vulcan tower.
6 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
People gather below for ice cream and cookies to celebrate the Vulcan's birthday.
7 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
Vulcan Statue.
8 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
The Vulcan's 113th Birthday Bash took place at the Vulcan Park & Museum from noon to 4 p.m.
9 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
The Vulcan's 113th Birthday Bash took place at the Vulcan Park & Museum from noon to 4 p.m.
10 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
The Vulcan mascot stands with Barons mascots.
11 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
The rain cleared up a little after 1 p.m. and the afternoon turned humid.
12 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
A boy stairs up at the Vulcan Statue.
13 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
Kids join the ongoing drum circle throughout the day.
14 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
The Vulcan's 113th Birthday Bash took place at the Vulcan Park & Museum from noon to 4 p.m.
15 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
People play corn hole in the green space by the Vulcan.
16 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
A boy climbs on Mountain High Outfitters Rock Wall.
17 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
The Vulcan's 113th Birthday Bash took place at the Vulcan Park & Museum from noon to 4 p.m.
18 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
A staff member dances with the Vulcan.
19 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
Kids hold their sailboats that they built.
20 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
A man juggles right outside the drum circle.
21 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
A family gets ready to exit the Vulcan Museum.
22 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
This is the newest exhibit at the Vulcan, which will be there for 18 months.
23 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
The newest exhibit is featured.
24 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
A trophy for racing in the newest exhibit is featured.
25 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
People dance to the drums.
26 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
Shown is the entrance to the Vulcan Museum.
27 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
Kids jump in the Bounce House.
28 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
A woman wears her Vulcan socks she bought from the Vulcan Gift Store.
29 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
George Griffin and The Firebirds play music during the celebration.
30 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
Magic City Clowns paint faces.
31 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
A family smiles as they walk down from seeing all the booths.
32 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
Hula hooping area.
33 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
Children colored in a coloring book station.
34 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
A Magic City Clown paints a child's face.
35 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
Kids got their faces and hands painted by the Magic City Clowns.
36 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
37 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
Families went to the hula hooping area throughout the day.
38 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
Kids play frisbee in the green space by the Vulcan.
39 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
Vulcan tower and statue.
40 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
The Vulcan's 113th Birthday Bash took place at the Vulcan Park & Museum from noon to 4 p.m.
41 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
The rain subsided at around 1:15 p.m. and the birthday bash continued.
42 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
A child takes his red nose off momentarily at the The Vulcan's 113th Birthday Bash.
43 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
A couple smiles as they build their wooden sail boats.
44 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
The Vulcan's 113th Birthday Bash took place at the Vulcan Park & Museum from noon to 4 p.m.
45 of 45
Photos by Alyx Chandler
Home Depot Kid's Zone.
Even though Vulcan's 113th Birthday Bash started off with some rain, it ended with a whole lot of sunshine, birthday singing and of course, cake.
On Sunday, June 4, families, visitors and Birmingham residents gathers from noon to 4 p.m. to celebrate 113 years of the Vulcan being in existence. Morgan Black, the director of marketing and PR for the Vulcan Park and Museum, said that despite the weather, over 1,200 people showed up for the celebration.
"We were so pleased with the turn out for Vulcan’s 113th Birthday Bash. The support of the Birmingham community is truly remarkable…even with rainy weather. Thank you, Birmingham,” Black said.
Vulcan's 113th Birthday Bash was presented by America's First Federal Credit Union and included several birthday events. Not only did the community get the chance to sing happy birthday to Vulcan with Mayor William Bell, they also shared ice cream and cookies afterwards. During this, City Councilor Valerie Abbott presented a check of $5,000 for the Vulcan Park.
The newest exhibit to the Vulcan Park and Museum was also revealed. The exhibit is called Southern Thunder: The Legacy of Alabama Auto Racing. Black said although the exhibit is usually rotated every year, this one will be there for the next 18 months.
To learn more information about the Vulcan Statue and park, go to visitvulcan.com.