Vulcan Park receives $5,000 birthday present

Vulcan turns 113 - 42.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Vulcan Park is presented with a check of $5,000.

Vulcan turns 113 - 41.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

The mascots get ready to sing happy birthday.

Vulcan turns 113 - 43.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Mayor William Bell and the Vulcan mascot blow out the candles to the birthday cake.

Vulcan turns 113 - 45.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Families look at the view from atop the tower.

Vulcan turns 113 - 44.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Featured is the view of Birmingham from the top of the Vulcan tower.

Vulcan turns 113 - 46.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

People gather below for ice cream and cookies to celebrate the Vulcan's birthday.

Vulcan turns 113 - 36.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Vulcan Statue.

Vulcan turns 113 - 8.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Vulcan turns 113 - 38.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Vulcan turns 113 - 40.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

The Vulcan mascot stands with Barons mascots.

Vulcan turns 113 - 3.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

The rain cleared up a little after 1 p.m. and the afternoon turned humid.

Vulcan turns 113 - 7.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

A boy stairs up at the Vulcan Statue.

Vulcan turns 113 - 5.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Kids join the ongoing drum circle throughout the day.

Vulcan turns 113 - 9.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Vulcan turns 113 - 20.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

People play corn hole in the green space by the Vulcan.

Vulcan turns 113 - 24.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

A boy climbs on Mountain High Outfitters Rock Wall.

Vulcan turns 113 - 4.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Vulcan turns 113 - 39.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

A staff member dances with the Vulcan.

Vulcan turns 113 - 37.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Kids hold their sailboats that they built.

Vulcan turns 113 - 35.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

A man juggles right outside the drum circle.

Vulcan turns 113 - 30.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

A family gets ready to exit the Vulcan Museum.

Vulcan turns 113 - 31.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

This is the newest exhibit at the Vulcan, which will be there for 18 months.

Vulcan turns 113 - 32.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

The newest exhibit is featured.

Vulcan turns 113 - 33.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

A trophy for racing in the newest exhibit is featured.

Vulcan turns 113 - 34.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

People dance to the drums.

Vulcan turns 113 - 29.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Shown is the entrance to the Vulcan Museum.

Vulcan turns 113 - 26.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Kids jump in the Bounce House.

Vulcan turns 113 - 28.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

A woman wears her Vulcan socks she bought from the Vulcan Gift Store.

Vulcan turns 113 - 27.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

George Griffin and The Firebirds play music during the celebration.

Vulcan turns 113 - 12.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Magic City Clowns paint faces.

Vulcan turns 113 - 25.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

A family smiles as they walk down from seeing all the booths.

Vulcan turns 113 - 22.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Hula hooping area.

Vulcan turns 113 - 21.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Children colored in a coloring book station.

Vulcan turns 113 - 11.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

A Magic City Clown paints a child's face.

Vulcan turns 113 - 10.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Kids got their faces and hands painted by the Magic City Clowns.

Vulcan turns 113 - 6.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Vulcan turns 113 - 23.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Families went to the hula hooping area throughout the day.

Vulcan turns 113 - 18.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Kids play frisbee in the green space by the Vulcan.

Vulcan turns 113 - 2.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Vulcan tower and statue.

Vulcan turns 113 - 15.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Vulcan turns 113 - 1.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

The rain subsided at around 1:15 p.m. and the birthday bash continued.

Vulcan turns 113 - 13.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

A child takes his red nose off momentarily at the The Vulcan's 113th Birthday Bash.

Vulcan turns 113 - 17.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

A couple smiles as they build their wooden sail boats.

Vulcan turns 113 - 16.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Vulcan turns 113 - 14.jpg

Photos by Alyx Chandler

Home Depot Kid's Zone.

Even though Vulcan's 113th Birthday Bash started off with some rain, it ended with a whole lot of sunshine, birthday singing and of course, cake. 

On Sunday, June 4, families, visitors and Birmingham residents gathers from noon to 4 p.m. to celebrate 113 years of the Vulcan being in existence. Morgan Black, the director of marketing and PR for the Vulcan Park and Museum, said that despite the weather, over 1,200 people showed up for the celebration.

"We were so pleased with the turn out for Vulcan’s 113th Birthday Bash. The support of the Birmingham community is truly remarkable…even with rainy weather. Thank you, Birmingham,” Black said. 

Vulcan's 113th Birthday Bash was presented by America's First Federal Credit Union and included several birthday events. Not only did the community get the chance to sing happy birthday to Vulcan with Mayor William Bell, they also shared ice cream and cookies afterwards. During this, City Councilor Valerie Abbott presented a check of $5,000 for the Vulcan Park. 

The newest exhibit to the Vulcan Park and Museum was also revealed. The exhibit is called Southern Thunder: The Legacy of Alabama Auto Racing. Black said although the exhibit is usually rotated every year, this one will be there for the next 18 months.

To learn more information about the Vulcan Statue and park, go to visitvulcan.com

