Vulcan Park receives $5,000 birthday present

Even though Vulcan's 113th Birthday Bash started off with some rain, it ended with a whole lot of sunshine, birthday singing and of course, cake.

On Sunday, June 4, families, visitors and Birmingham residents gathers from noon to 4 p.m. to celebrate 113 years of the Vulcan being in existence. Morgan Black, the director of marketing and PR for the Vulcan Park and Museum, said that despite the weather, over 1,200 people showed up for the celebration.

"We were so pleased with the turn out for Vulcan’s 113th Birthday Bash. The support of the Birmingham community is truly remarkable…even with rainy weather. Thank you, Birmingham,” Black said.

Vulcan's 113th Birthday Bash was presented by America's First Federal Credit Union and included several birthday events. Not only did the community get the chance to sing happy birthday to Vulcan with Mayor William Bell, they also shared ice cream and cookies afterwards. During this, City Councilor Valerie Abbott presented a check of $5,000 for the Vulcan Park.

The newest exhibit to the Vulcan Park and Museum was also revealed. The exhibit is called Southern Thunder: The Legacy of Alabama Auto Racing. Black said although the exhibit is usually rotated every year, this one will be there for the next 18 months.

To learn more information about the Vulcan Statue and park, go to visitvulcan.com.