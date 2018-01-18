Vulcan’s ‘I Do With a View’ returns

× Expand Photo courtesy of Appear Photography Wedding and Events. Vulcan Park and Museum’s “I Do With a View” is returning for its 10th year Feb. 14 when it will offer 30-minute wedding ceremony packages.

For those who are looking to celebrate their marriage with a spectacular view and without the hassle of planning a wedding, Vulcan Park and Museum is offering ceremony packages for couples on Feb. 14. And Vulcan is their witness.

Two “I Do With a View” packages for the wedding day are available: daytime and sunset, which run at $500 and $1,500, respectively. Only one sunset package is available. Each ceremony is 30 minutes long and includes the attendance of 20-30 guests, depending on the package selected. From there, guests of the bride and groom and the newlyweds are welcomed to a sampling of light hors d’oeuvres.

Every ceremony is kept separate from other couples, as well.

Morgan Black, director of marketing and public relations with Vulcan Park and Museum, said last year the park saw eight couples renew their vows but they have performed as many as 13 weddings in one day.

Couples are able to work with chosen vendors and event planners, including Go Pro Event Solutions, Amerson Events, Cakes by Audrey, Savoie Catering and Allison Banks Designs. They also receive a keepsake bridal bouquet and boutonniere, photography and videography and a champagne toast for the bride and groom. Couples are given a “swag bag,” too.

“This event is popular and ideal for the couple that wants something special without the detailed planning and hefty expense that comes with planning a wedding,” Black said. “The staff from Go Pro Event Solutions and Vulcan Park and Museum make it easy and do all the work for you.”

For more information about the event, go to visitvulcan.com/event/i-do-2018 or contact Jeremy Bagnall at 933-1409 extension 113.