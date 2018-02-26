USTA Alabama announces Homewood resident among 2018 Hall of Fame recipients

× Expand Boo Mason

Boo Mason, a Homewood resident and the director of tennis for Hoover Country Club, has been inducted into the Alabama Tennis Hall of Fame. Mason, a player and teacher of impeccable sportsmanship on and off the court, as well as an outstanding volunteer for U.S. Tennis Association Alabama, is well deserving of this honor.

As a junior player, Mason was ranked No. 1 in the state in boys 16s and 18s, played high school tennis at Mountain Brook High School and was on the team at the University of Alabama. In addition to his current duties at Hoover Country Club, Mason frequently volunteers as captain of Senior Men’s USTA Teams and is the acting captain of the Alabama Senior Cup Men’s team.

Mason was named the United States Southern Professional Teaching Association Professional of the year in 2011, the United States Tennis Association, Alabama Professional of the year in 1992,1999 and 2007. Boo and his wife Nancy have three grown children.

The ceremony was held at Vestavia Country Club on Feb. 17.

Submitted by USTA Alabama