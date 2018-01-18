Trinity UMC offers ‘practical service’ with Lil’ Lambs sale

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood will host another installment of its Lil’ Lambs consignment sale at the church gymnasium March 1-3.

Trinity United Methodist Church will host another installment of its twice-yearly Lil’ Lambs consignment sale — featuring gently used toys, children’s clothing and furniture — at its gymnasium from March 1-3.

Proceeds from spring and fall sales help fund Trinity’s mission and community outreach projects in Birmingham, other cities and other countries.

“We support various organizations inside and outside the walls of Trinity, and we really love when these missions have a focus on children,” said Mia Toole, Trinity’s assistant director of children’s ministry.

Those organizations include Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, according to Toole.

The public sale will be held Friday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. Many items will be half-price on Saturday.

The preview sale will be Thursday, March 1, from 4-8 p.m. Volunteers and sellers who pay a $5 fee can shop beginning at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.

The public can shop the preview sale from 6-8 p.m. with a $5 entrance fee.

When the sale is over, all unsold items marked “donate” will be shared with Trinity’s Modern Family Ministry Closet and My Child’s Closet.

About 40 adults and 10 youth helpers work on the sales, according to Toole.

“I think our volunteers find meaning in a practical service that impacts our community and stretches outside the walls of our church,” she said.

For details, including information for consignors, call 879-1737 or go to trinitybirmingham.com/kids/lil-lambs.