Trinity Oakmont starts community garden

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Jack Hinnen. Trinity West Homewood (Oakmont) members till the ground behind the church to plant the community garden in late April. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Jack Hinnen. The community garden at Trinity’s Oakmont campus currently includes rows of vegetables and flowers, with plans to add more rows and fruit trees in the future. Prev Next

The field behind Trinity West Homewood United Methodist Church is now home to the beginnings of a garden that Pastor Jack Hinnen hopes will become a community staple.

“Once we feel like we kind of know what we’re doing growing stuff, then the hope is to invite people to come and be a part of it,” Hinnen said.

Members of the church’s Oakmont campus tilled and planted part of the 10-acre property in late April and early May. Hinnen said they started with plants such as squash, leeks, tomatoes, pole beans, okra, herbs and some flowers.

Hinnen said the open area of the property has been a spot for local residents to walk dogs, ride bikes or otherwise enjoy the outdoors. He said the church wants to use the garden as a place where people can spend time gardening and reap the rewards of what they plant.

“It’s cool to be able to eat stuff that you grew yourself,” Hinnen said.

He also envisions it as way to contribute to Oakmont’s food sharing program with a local food pantry and eventually host educational opportunities to teach people about where their food comes from.

“I really love the idea of having like a garden where people know that they can just pick stuff if they want to,” Hinnen said.

Gardening takes time, effort and space, and Hinnen said the church may be able to make gardening possible for more people by taking on the lion’s share of the time and expense associated with it.

“If we can help people overcome those barriers, then they can eat good, locally-produced vegetables or learn what to do,” he said.

The garden is starting small for now, with just a few rows of plants. Hinnen said he wants to add fruit trees, berry bushes and some additional raised beds. This first year will be spent making sure they can keep up the plants that they have with volunteer help.

“One thing we want to make sure is it’s sustainable. Doesn’t make much sense starting a garden if you can’t keep it up,” Hinnen said. “I want it to be green.”

If the garden has support from the community, Hinnen said he’d like to expand it with beds for pollinators, a children’s garden and more space for both flowers and edible things to grow.

“We have these plans. We’ll see whether they come to fruition or not,” he said.

Hinnen has an email list for people interested in helping with the garden. Learn more at trinitybirmingham.com/trinity-umc-west-homewood.