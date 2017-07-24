Theater announces new season

× Expand Stephen Ross From the 2016-17 season and "The Last Five Years."

The small, startup theater that opened in the Dance Foundation in 2016 is making its return.

Homewood Theatre — started by Kyle Bass, Dana Porter and Amy Johnson — has announced its 2017-18 season, and Bass said they plan to continue their shows with more variety than a traditional theater.

It begins with Bill Bugg and Friends, a piano bar-style performance of classic hits Aug. 24-26. This will be followed by Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” Jan. 19-21, “Always a Bridesmaid” April 6-8 and “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” May 17-19. All shows will be held at the Dance Foundation’s stage, 1715 27th Court S.

Bass said this season will include opportunities for open casting in the latter half of the season. In response to requests from attendees of last year’s shows, there are now season tickets. A reserved seat to all four 2017-2018 shows is $60, or a $100 member ticket includes an invitation to each show’s opening night reception and a Homewood Theater T-shirt.

For more information, visit homewoodtheatre.com or call 873-1816.