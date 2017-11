Thank you for all the wonderful and creative people who sent in their pictures to The Homewood Star Costume Contest, and congratulations to our winner, who dressed as a deviled egg. The photo was submitted by Mary Forsyth Biggs.

× 1 of 14 Expand × 2 of 14 Expand × 3 of 14 Expand × 4 of 14 Expand × 5 of 14 Expand × 6 of 14 Expand × 7 of 14 Expand × 8 of 14 Expand × 9 of 14 Expand × 10 of 14 Expand × 11 of 14 Expand × 12 of 14 Expand × 13 of 14 Expand × 14 of 14 Expand Prev Next