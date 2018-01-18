The Foundry to host 12th annual Hearts of Hope

× Expand Photo courtesy of Julia Charleston/The Foundry. The Hearts of Hope Luncheon raises funds for The Foundry’s addiction recovery programs.

The 12th annual Hearts of Hope luncheon will be this month to support the work of the Foundry Ministries.

The benefit luncheon will be hosted at The Club, 1 Robert S. Smith Drive, on Feb. 21, with proceeds going toward recovery programs for women battling addiction.

The roughly 400 women who attend will be able to network together and meet other women who have graduated from the Foundry’s programs. Sherri Jackson from CBS 42 will emcee the event, which will include stories from a few of the 130 women the Foundry helps each year, as well as a brand new pre-lunch program that beginsat 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are $150 each, with the option to reserve tables as well. Participants can choose to act as table hostesses by inviting eight other women to share a luncheon table and ideally raise $1,500 or more together. There are fundraising options up to $10,000 with special benefits including recognition on the Foundry’s website and at the event, premiere seating, event day marketing and a feature post on the Foundry’s blog.

In its 12 years, the Hearts of Hope luncheon has raised more than $1 million.

To reserve individual tickets or a table, contact Julia Charleston at jcharleston@foundryministries.com or 432-0347. Learn more about the Foundry’s work at thefoundryonline.org.