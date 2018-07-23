The Bell Center to host 10th annual Tailgate Challenge

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Spike, the Samford University mascot, poses with Maggie Rountree of the Bulldog Club during the ninth annual Tailgate Challenge fundraiser on Aug. 26, 2017, at The Bell Center in Homewood. This year’s tailgate is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Individuals across the South may have fierce college rivalries amongst one another, but that doesn’t mean they don’t share a love of the same thing: football. And to celebrate the return of football season, The Bell Center is hosting their annual Tailgate Challenge on Aug. 25.

Started as a way to raise money for The Bell Center while having fun at a “very unique football tailgating event,” Marketing and Development Director Kelly Peoples said the Tailgate Challenge welcomes about 1,300 people each year with around 40 team tents. This is an increase from fewer than 10 team tents and only a couple hundred attendees during their first iteration.

During the Tailgate Challenge, “tailgating team captains” set up tents for family and friends along 29th Court South, as they would at a football game, and provide different foods to taste. Judges then rank tents based on best tasting food, best tasting drink, most team spirit and best all around.

Teams typically include Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Notre Dame, LSU, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Texas, Tennessee and Missouri, Peoples said. Some mascots also may make an appearance at the family-friendly event.

“It is open to and fun for everyone of all ages,” Peoples said. “We have many families with young children who attend, as well as many young professionals and senior adults who will be there.”

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for adults and children under 12 get in free. All proceeds go towards The Bell Center. For more information, go to thebellcenter.org/events/tailgate-challenge.