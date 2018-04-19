Teen, children’s summer reading programs begin May 21 at library

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Summer reading programs for children and teens will begin at Homewood Public Library on Monday, May 21, and the library will host three kickoff events for the programs.

Summer reading programs for children and teens will begin at Homewood Public Library on Monday, May 21, and the library will host three kickoff events for the programs.

The children’s Reading Rocks Beanstack Summer Reading Program will run May 21-July 31. And starting June 3, kids can earn prizes after reaching each reading benchmark: 100, 300, 500 and 1,000 pages. They can also earn chances to win a bike or another prize at a July 31 drawing.

The first kickoff will be a sign-up with cookies and live music at Cahaba Cycles on May 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Rockstar Summer Reading Kick-Off will be held in the library’s Large Auditorium on May 31, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Gutsy the Flying Fox will perform acrobatic tricks, and attendees will have snacks and decorate pet rocks.

To sign up for Reading Rocks, go to homewood.beanstack.org. For details, contact Laura Tucker at 332-6616 or ltucker@bham.lib.al.us.

The Teen Summer Program for rising 6th through 12th graders will run May 21-Aug. 7.

Teens can register for the program starting May 21 to participate in the Teen Donut Decorating Summer Kickoff, which will be in the Round Auditorium on June 1 at 3 p.m. Online registration is required.

For every three teen books, graphic novels or audio books checked out from the library, a teen will receive an entry into the summer prize drawings.

Two participants will win prize bags weekly. At the end of the summer, one grand prize winner will receive a $200 gift card.

For information, contact Judith Wright at 332-6622 or jrwright@bham.lib.al.us.