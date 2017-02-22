Taste of Homewood to feature more than 25 local eateries

× Expand Photo by Patty Bradley. Taste of Homewood More than 350 people packed into Rosewood Hall for the 2016 Taste of Homewood to sample food and drinks from Homewood restaurants.

Easily classified as one of Homewood’s favorite events, Taste of Homewood will once again showcase the city’s best food and drink purveyors this year.

The event, scheduled for March 9, will feature more than 25 local restaurants, coffee shops, caterers, beverage merchants and more gathered in one place, along with live music and a chance to mingle with fellow community members.

Taste of Homewood is hosted annually by the Homewood Chamber of Commerce and is sponsored by The Homewood Star.

“Taste of Homewood has become a tradition in Homewood,” said Sarah Anne Elliott, chamber communications manager.

Guests will be able to sample both staples and unique dishes at each station, with admission to the event including unlimited food, beer and wine samples.

The event is at Rosewood Hall inside City Hall in downtown Homewood.

This year, Elliott said the chamber is encouraging guests to share photos at the event with the hashtag #tasteofhomewood for a chance to win a Shop Homewood gift card from Instagift and to be featured by the chamber in advance of next year’s event.

Tickets are available online in advance, through March 8, and are $30 per person. They will also be available for $40 per person at the door on the day of the event, while supplies last.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to homewoodchamber.org or call 871-5631. Information can also be found on the chamber’s Facebook page.