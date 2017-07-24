Taste of Birmingham returns to The Club

× Expand Photo by Scott Butler, courtesy of Margaret Stinnett. This year’s Taste of Birmingham, scheduled for Aug. 8 at The Club, will include more than 20 restaurants.

The seventh annual Taste of Birmingham benefiting the Birmingham Boys Choir will be Aug. 8 from 6-9 p.m. at The Club in both the Grand Ballroom and the Gold Room.

This event features food, wine, beer and a silent auction leading up to a fireworks show at the end of the evening. The Birmingham Boys Choir will perform selections from its upcoming concert season

During the dinner, attendees will be able to taste dishes and drinks from a variety of Birmingham chefs and will have an opportunity to vote on their favorite sweet, savory and overall dishes.

Each ticket includes two drink tickets in addition to the tastings. Little Savannah, Saws BBQ, Nothing Bundt Cakes and 20 other vendors will be among the featured restaurants at this event. Last year’s winner was Grill 29.

Margaret Stinnett, executive director of the BBC, said what keeps people coming back every year is “absolutely trying all this delicious food.” Chefs use this event to introduce new food, as well as give attendees a taste of old favorites.

Tickets to the event are $100 per person, with tables for 10 selling for $1,500. The deadline to purchase tickets is Aug. 7 for the tables and Aug. 8 for all others. The Club is located at 1 Robert S. Smith Drive. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to birminghamboyschoir.com.