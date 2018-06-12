Symphony Volunteer Council welcomes new board

× Expand Symphony Volunteer Council 2018-2019 Symphony Volunteer Council Board:kneeling l-r Roberta Atkinson, Betsy Cooper, Shirley Brown, Zane RhoadesStanding l-r Carolyn Orchid, Molly Bee Blotscher, Char Bonsack, Bob Wadhams, Skip Wadhams, Diane Ray, Janet Lauer, Sandra Wilson, Martha Black

Alex and Sally Hood opened their home to the Symphony Volunteer Council (SVC) this summer for installation and introduction of the 2018-2019 board.

Before the board installation, members were treated to hors d'oeuvres, wine and champagne. The installation was performed by Rose Minehan.

Attending the SVC board installation were Perry Umphrey, Jim Altherr, Char and Rick Bonsack, Chandler and Jane Smith, Diane Ray, Roberta and Jim Atkinson, Diane and Neil Davis, Skip and Bob Wadhams, Martha Black, Gene and Olivia Weingarten, Susan Davis, Beverly and Phil Stine, Betsy Cooper, Sandra and Bob Wilson, Carolyn and Bob Orchid, Robert Raiford and Zane Rhoades, Debby Noll, Pete and Paula Verdu, Tom and Molly Bloetscher, Anne Carey, Roger and Linda James, Shirley Holcombe, Danny Cranfred, Janet Lauer, Lynne and Michael Meeks, Pam Wood, Frances and Jon Clemmensen, Jo Broadwater, Nadene Siniard, Bobbie Holland, John and Susan Atwood, Bettie Davenport, Bob and Shirley Brown, Halcyann Badham, Sylvia Westover and Liz and Tom Warren.

Submitted by Symphony Volunteer Council.