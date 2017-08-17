Summer Photo Contest 2017

The Homewood Star would like to thank all of the community members who participated in this year’s contest.

CATEGORY 1 WINNER

× Expand Photo courtesy of Keri Coker. Evie Grace Coker looks out at the sunset over the Magic City from the patio at The Club.

CATEGORY 1: 1ST RUNNER-UP

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chris Summers. Stuart Summers with son Forest Summers, 10, atop Bald Mountain in Uinta National Forest, Utah.

CATEGORY 1: HONORABLE MENTION

× Expand Photo courtesy of Robin Wilhelm. Members of the Dawson Baptist Chapel Choir enjoy a day of touring Boston after serving for a week in Maine on their annual mission tour.

CATEGORY 2 WINNER