Summer kicks off with West Homewood Streetfest

West Homewood's fourth annual Streetfest got everyone in a high-spirited summer mood on the sunny afternoon of Saturday, June 2.

Event organizer Justin Limbaugh said they moved the Streetfest to June this year in order to give families a little more time to come back from their summer vacations and have some laid back fun.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., families lounged on the grass and took their kids around to food trucks, local vendors, bounce houses and other children activities. Faces were painted, bounce houses were jumped in and live music was played for the long afternoon.

The event was put on by the West Homewood Neighborhood Association. Join their Facebook group here.