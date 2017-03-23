Suds and Soccer returns to support community’s young athletes

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Soccer Club. Suds and Soccer will be April 6 at 6 p.m.

Homewood Soccer Club is hosting its annual fundraiser this month to support financial aid for athletes in need.

Suds and Soccer at Good People Brewing supports players who couldn’t afford to be on an HSC team without financial assistance. Assistant Soccer Director Lee Lavette said last year’s $10,000 raised from the event, along with sponsorships that were matched by the club, helped about 170 children participate in the club.

“We always match our sponsors’ donations to continue to grow this part of our program. We have always worked with the community to make sure our club is affordable for all players, and we pride ourselves in the fact that we have never turned a child away who cannot afford to pay,” Lavette said.

Suds and Soccer is April 6 beginning at 6 p.m., and the $20 ticket includes beer and finger foods. Food trucks also will be on site. Lavette said the event is not only a fundraiser but a chance for HSC families and supporters to enjoy time together.

“We continue to believe that playing soccer is a wonderful, healthy outlet that molds many children’s lives in a very positive way. The team aspect, the work ethic, the fun and the push of our coaches for all of our kids to be good citizens have an amazing and positive impact on the lives of all participating,” Lavette said.

Tickets are available at homewoodsoccer.com.