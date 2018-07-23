Start this school year with a bang at Back to School Bash

× Expand Photo by Justin Limbaugh Patriot Park will be the site of the Aug. 25 Back to School Bash that will again be held in conjunction with the annual West Homewood Neighborhood Association’s fall street festival.

Kick off the start of the new school year with community fun at the Back to School Bash.

The Bash will take place at Patriot Park on Aug. 25 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. It will feature plenty of fun for the entire family with live music, food and non-food vendors, bouncy houses and rides, according to Homewood Parks and Recreation Superintendent Rusty Holley.

The Bash is free to the public, and a wristband for unlimited access to rides and bounce houses can be purchased for $10. All proceeds from the Bash will be used to support the Homewood High School Band as they prepare to attend the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in November, Holley said.

The Bash will once again collaborate with the Patriot Park Street Festival summer/fall event, sponsored by the West Homewood Neighborhood Association.

Last year, the Bash featured live music from Atlanta-based party band Third Generation and food from Magic City Sweet Ice, Off the Hook and others. As of press time, Holley said they are still searching for live entertainment for this year’s Bash and expect many of the same vendors to be in attendance.

Holley said events like the Back to School Bash are important to building a strong community.

“These events bring people out to enjoy time with friends and family,” he said. “People should come for food, family, friends and fun.”

Updates on entertainment and weather on the day of the Bash can be found on homewoodparks.com or the Homewood Parks Facebook page and Twitter feed.