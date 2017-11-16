Star of Bethlehem presentation to offer time of reflection

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford University. STAR-EVENT-StarofBethlehem The Star of Bethlehem presentations will take place in the Samford Planetarium. Tickets are first come, first serve, and space is limited.

With the hustle and bustle of shopping and events, the Christmas season can get overwhelming.

To offer a bit of relief and respite, the Christenberry Planetarium at Samford University will again host its annual Star of Bethlehem presentation, where guests can learn about the astronomy behind the famous biblical event.

“It is a presentation in which we take a look at different theories for what the star of Bethlehem might have been,” planetarium Director David Weigel said.

The annual show, which almost always sells out, will have a few new visuals and perspectives this year, Weigel said, but as always, it will be a solemn and contemplative affair.

“It is intended to be sort of a prayerful meditation in preparation for Christmas,” he said.

Weigel explained that the presentation looks at three major perspectives of the famous star’s appearance and examines the biblical, historical and astronomical evidence for the event.

The event is open to all ages, but Weigel said it is most appropriate for those age 5and older, or who can calmly sit through an hour-long church service.

Weigel said the response to the event through the years has been positive and that crowds enjoy the chance to step out of the busy days, if only for an hour.

“It’s a good reminder at a crazy time of year, so people have been very responsive to that,” he said.

There will be seven shows from Nov. 30 to Dec. 15, and tickets to each are $12. Weigel suggested following the planetarium’s Facebook page for updates, which can be found at facebook.com/ChristenberryPlanetariumSU.