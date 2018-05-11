Six Homewood High seniors receive Rotary scholarships

The Bill Crawford Educational Foundation of the Homewood Rotary Club recently awarded scholarships totaling $24,000 to six 2018 graduates of Homewood High School. The recipients are: Annie An, Elise Banish, Juliana McMullan, Leizl Torres, Amy Trinh and Kameron Young.

This year's recipients were introduced to club members by education foundation chairman Lawrence Corley at a Rotary meeting at Homewood Public Library. Each spoke of their high school experience and future plans.

