Shred It! Recycle It! at Homewood Public Library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. Employees of Secure Destruction will be on hand to receive and destroy documents for the public at the Homewood Public Library Shred It! Recycle It! free event Nov. 17.

The Homewood Public Library is making it easy for you to clean house of unwanted documents and electronics Nov. 17.

The library, in partnership with the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, Secure Destruction, Protec Recycling and the Homewood Rotary will host the shred day — called Shred It! Recycle It! — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the facility’s rear parking lot.

There is a limit of two boxes or bags per person. Electronics, batteries, appliances and ink cartridges will also be accepted for free recycling while there is a $10 charge for secure hard drive destruction onsite. No TVs or monitors will be taken.

This will be the eighth such event since 2014, special projects librarian Heather Cover said. “Deborah Fout, Homewood Library director, saw a need in the community for reliable, secure paper shredding and we were fortunate to find community sponsors to facilitate not only the on-site paper shredding envisioned by Ms. Fout, but electronics recycling as well,” Cover said. “We’ve held two events each year, and attendance continues to grow with approximately 250 people taking advantage of the service in April.”

You do not have to be a Homewood resident to participate, Cover said.

According to Cover, Secure Destruction shreds all paper on site, and that paper is in turn taken to a facility that pulps it, turning it into paper goods such as toilet paper and paper towels. Protec Recycling breaks down old electronics and other items and sells the components for reuse.

“One hundred percent of the material collected at Shred It! Recycle It! is recycled and reused, keeping it out of our landfills,” Cover said.

For more event information contact Cover at hcover@bham.lib.al.us or 332-6621.