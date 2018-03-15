Shades Valley Rotary Club plants 140 saplings

× Expand Photo submitted by Richard Sanders. Shades Valley Rotary Club volunteers planted more than 100 saplings along the western part of the Shades Creek Greenway in February.

You may have noticed some new trees in Homewood, thanks to the Shades Valley Rotary Club.

More than two dozen club members and friends recently planted 140 saplings along the western part of the Shades Creek Greenway. These native seedlings, donated by the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, were grown from the seeds of heritage trees in our local city parks. The volunteer project was part of a global Rotary initiative to help meet its goal of sustainable service. Every club aims to plant a tree for each member (about 1.2 million in total), before Earth Day on April 22. This effort will help to improve our local environment for years to come. The Shades Valley Rotary Club meets for lunch every Monday at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Please visit shadesvalleyrotary.org, or contact membership chair Claud Rhea at chrhea@samford.ua.edu for further information.

-Submitted by Richard Sanders.