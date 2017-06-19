Churches raise money for youth mission trip

× 1 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Shades Valley Lutheran Church hosted its annual garage sale benefitting the youth mission trip to West Virginia on Friday, June 16, through Saturday, June 17. × 2 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Shades Valley Lutheran Church hosted its annual garage sale benefitting the youth mission trip to West Virginia on Friday, June 16, through Saturday, June 17. × 3 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Shades Valley Lutheran Church hosted its annual garage sale benefitting the youth mission trip to West Virginia on Friday, June 16, through Saturday, June 17. × 4 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Shades Valley Lutheran Church hosted its annual garage sale benefitting the youth mission trip to West Virginia on Friday, June 16, through Saturday, June 17. × 5 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Shades Valley Lutheran Church hosted its annual garage sale benefitting the youth mission trip to West Virginia on Friday, June 16, through Saturday, June 17. × 6 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Shades Valley Lutheran Church hosted its annual garage sale benefitting the youth mission trip to West Virginia on Friday, June 16, through Saturday, June 17. × 7 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Shades Valley Lutheran Church hosted its annual garage sale benefitting the youth mission trip to West Virginia on Friday, June 16, through Saturday, June 17. × 8 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Shades Valley Lutheran Church hosted its annual garage sale benefitting the youth mission trip to West Virginia on Friday, June 16, through Saturday, June 17. × 9 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Shades Valley Lutheran Church hosted its annual garage sale benefitting the youth mission trip to West Virginia on Friday, June 16, through Saturday, June 17. × 10 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Shades Valley Lutheran Church hosted its annual garage sale benefitting the youth mission trip to West Virginia on Friday, June 16, through Saturday, June 17. × 11 of 11 Expand Alyx Chandler Shades Valley Lutheran Church hosted its annual garage sale benefitting the youth mission trip to West Virginia on Friday, June 16, through Saturday, June 17. Prev Next

This year, Shades Valley Lutheran Church hosted its largest garage sale to date, said Marcia Giordano, director of church family ministry at both Shades Valley Lutheran Church and Sheppard of the Hills Lutheran Church.

The benefits from the annual garage sale, held Friday, June 16 through Saturday, June 17, will go toward a youth mission trip week to West Virginia. In total, the garage sale raised over $9,200. Twelve high school students and four adults will be participating in the the Appalachia Service Project this year.

"We prefer to have them in the U.S because we feel there's much service work to get done in our country," Giordano said. "Hopefully this will be a taste of service work for them for the rest of their lives."

In the second or third week of June 2018, the church plans to have another garage sale.