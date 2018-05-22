Shades Valley Lutheran Church garage sale to help fund youth mission trip

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shades Valley Lutheran Church. Garage sale at Shades Valley Lutheran Church in 2017. The annual sale raises money to fund a summer youth mission trip.

Shades Valley Lutheran Church, for the 16th year, will host a garage sale to help send a youth group on a summer mission trip.

The sale will take place in the SVLC fellowship hall on Friday, June 8, and Saturday, June 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to event spokesperson Carrie Peters.

The church is located at 720 Shades Creek Parkway. The sale is conducted by high school youth groups at two churches, Shades Valley Lutheran and Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran.

“A few years ago, the senior high kids started meeting together for a joint Bible study every week and traveling together for the trip, so they also started working the sale together,” Peters said.

The groups will travel June 23–July 1, doing service work at Camp Restore in New Orleans and attending the ELCA National Youth Gathering in Houston.

The sale includes housewares, clothes, toys, appliances, books, tools, furniture and craft items, according to Peters.

The youth enjoy working together to hold the sale and take pride in the work it takes to raise their trip money, according to Peters.

“The kids also enjoy learning how to serve others on their annual trips,” Peters said.

The sale has become a popular event, according to Peters. “There’s always a line before the doors even open,” she said.

Unsold items are donated to other local charities.

The church is accepting donations for the sale until June 3.

For details, call 871-3512 or go to shadesvalleylutheran.org.