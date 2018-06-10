Shades Valley Lutheran hosts its annual youth garage sale

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Getting involved Several young volunteers assist a customer at the annual garage sale hosted by Shades Valley Lutheran Church in Homewood on Friday, June 8, 2018. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Lots of choose from Some of the many housewares, gift items and other merchandise on sale at the annual garage sale at Shades Valley Lutheran Church on June 8, 2018. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A whole new wardrobe There was plenty of clothing for men and women on sale at the 2018 Shades Valley Lutheran Church garage sale. The sale raises money for a youth mission trip in June. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Happy shoppers Two customers search for bargains at the garage sale at Shades Valley Lutheran Church on June 8, 2018. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Never enough books Customer Gilbert Stamp looks for a good read in the book section at the 2018 Shades Valley Lutheran Church. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Room after room of bargains Sharon Lampkin shops at the Shades Valley Lutheran Church garage sale. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Time to chat Sharon Lampkin (L) chats with volunteer Johanna Graham (R) in the courtyard at the Shades Valley Lutheran Church garage sale, June 8, 2018. × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Sorting and selling Volunteers Rachel Rice (L) and Anna Collins (R) sorting merchandise and assisting a customer on Friday, June 8, 2018, at the garage sale at Shades Valley Lutheran Church. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers More clothing Volunteer Debbie Reid (L) sorts clothing while a shopper enjoys a find at the 2018 Shades Valley Lutheran Garage sale. Prev Next

Shades Valley Lutheran Church held its annual garage sale on Friday and Saturday, June 8-9, with thousands of items on sale.

As usual, the event -- in its 16th year -- supports summer mission work by youth groups rom SVLC and Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hoover.

Proceeds will allow about a dozen youth to travel from June 23–July 1, doing service work at Camp Restore in New Orleans and attending the ELCA National Youth Gathering in Houston.

The sale included housewares, clothes, toys, appliances, books, tools, furniture and craft items.

It was held mainly in the fellowship hall at SVLC but also spilled out into some other rooms and a courtyard, where organizers offered some furniture and other items for sale and set up a table offering refreshments.

Peak attendance at the sale usually occurs when it opens on Saturday morning at 8 a.m., according to event organizer Carrie Peters.

“They are lined up ready to shop,” she said.

The crowd on Friday, as of early afternoon, had been “steady,” Peters said.

The youth taking part in the June trip had worked at the church all week -- since about Sunday night -- helping to prepare for the sale, according to Peters.

And about a dozen adults helped out, including the chaperones who will go on the trip, she said.

Peters said she always looks forward to the sale, even though “it’s a ton of work.”

And “the kids love being here,” she said, in part because the time spent together working on the sale with the other young people “gets them geared up” to go on the road trip.

Stephanie Peters, who just graduated from Spain Park High School, will be going on the mission trip for the fourth consecutive trip.

Putting on the sale is “fun,” she said while helping customers at the checkout table. “I’m doing it with my friends in the youth group.”

And the trip is rewarding, as well. “It’s helping others that don't have as much as we do,” Stephanie Peters said.

Jackson Smitherman, a rising junior at Homewood High School, will be taking part in the mission trip for the second time.

He said he is excited about helping others in a direct, personal way.

‘Seeing your work and seeing your impact directly on somebody and on a whole group of people is really what i'm looking forward to,” he said.

Unsold items are to be donated to other local charities.