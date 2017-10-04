Shades Mountain Baptist Church hosting Puerto Rico Island Disaster Relief event

Submitted by Jessie Goodyear.
Pictured is Jessie Goodyear and Cathy Cartagena.
Birmingham residents looking to help those affected by the earthquake in Mexico and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico will have a chance to make a difference this weekend.
On Saturday, Oct. 7, people are encouraged to drop off items at Shades Mountain Baptist Church for its Puerto Rico Island Disaster Relief event. The drop off location, located at 117 South Crest Drive in Homewood, will be accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Below are the list of items that can be donated:
- water bottles
- candles
- matches or lighters
- flashlights
- batteries
- paper towels
- can openers
- canned/dry food
- hygiene items and toiletries
- cleaning supplies
- First Aid kit items
- disposable plates and cups
- clothing
- diapers for babies and adults
- powder milk
- school supplies
For more information, go to hispanicinterest.org/.