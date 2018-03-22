Service Guild presents Guild Gala to support The Bell Center on April 7

× Expand Photo courtesy The Service Guild of Birmingham. Attendees at the 2017 Service Guild Gala at The Club: Back row: Jason Waters, Chandler McGarrah, Will Middleton, Phillips Crabtree, Patrick Jackson and Paul Edmiston. Front row: Rachel Waters, Kristen McGarrah, Blaire Middleton, Blair Crabtree, Robin Griffis, Jenn Jackson and Brooke Edmiston.

The Service Guild of Birmingham – currently celebrating its 60th anniversary – presents its 30th annual black-tie Guild Gala at The Club on April 7 at 6 p.m.

Proceeds go to The Bell Center in Homewood, which helps young children at risk for developmental delay.

There will be a cocktail reception, a silent auction, a seated dinner with a live auction and dancing with live music. The live auction will include trips to Iceland, Costa Rica and Tuscany.

The event typically raises more than $200,000.

"Last year alone, The Service Guild provided just over 3,000 volunteer hours and raised $206,000 for The Bell Center,” said Blair Crabtree, Guild president.

"I am not aware of another local organization comprised of 120 women volunteers who devote themselves in this way to a single entity,” Crabtree said.

The Guild Gala has endured because of the relationship between the Guild, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and The Bell Center, according to Crabtree.

They are “lifelong partners, and so the Guild Gala is not only a premier fundraiser event that locals love to attend, but also a celebration of this partnership,” she said.

The event also expose attendees to the work that both organizations to to help children in need of early intervention services, she said.

Tickets are $150 per person.

To buy tickets or get more information, go to serviceguildgala.org.