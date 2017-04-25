Scouts serving up breakfast at 40th annual garage sale

Boy Scout Troop 97 will hold its 40th annual garage sale, pancake breakfast and silent auction on Saturday, May 13, in Homewood. The troop will have an assortment of secondhand and new items for sale.

The gym and fellowship hall of Trinity United Methodist Church will be filled with household items, outdoor gear, toys, books, clothing and electronics available for purchase.

The Scouts and adult volunteers will be on hand to assist shoppers. Items not sold will be donated. Doors open at 7 a.m. and close at noon. In addition to the garage sale, the Scouts also will host their annual pancake breakfast.

Tickets are $6 in advance or $7 the day of the event and include an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast of pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice. The Scouts also will provide table service.

A silent auction featuring items from local businesses and artisans will start at 7 a.m. with closing bids at 11 a.m. Proceeds go toward programming and materials for Troop 97. All donations are tax deductible.

For more information about donations to the garage sale, contact Jan Ellison at 381-1607 or at troop97@yahoo.com.

– Submitted by Eddie Cothren.