School spirit on display at Bell Center Tailgate Challenge

× 1 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A big crowd A large crowd turned out in Homewood for the annual Tailgate Challenge fundraiser at the Bell Center on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. × 2 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A Tide family Alabama fans Curtis and Danyell Ohrn and their daughter, Storie, turned out for the Tailgate Challenge. × 3 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Backing the Hoyas Homewood resident and Georgetown fan Mary Meadows Livingston at the Tailgate Challenge. She is a former teacher at The Bell Center × 4 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Divided loyalties The Holifield family has divided loyalties. Zakiria sports an FSU shirt; Brandon backs 'Bama; dad Brandon, mom Sheila and Kenyon (front) back Nebraska; Alayna wears an Auburn hair ribbon. × 5 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Go Bulldogs The Mississippi Bulldogs tent at the Tailgate challenge, one of about 35 tents overall and one of 25 tents supporting college football teams. × 6 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Go Mizzou Seafood gumbo on offer at the University of Missouri tent. Local celebrities judged all the tents for best-tasting food. × 7 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Hawking the dogs Jeremy Glassford and Christina Rossi at the Balch & Bingham tent. × 8 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Louisiana tradition Red beans and rice were among the fare at the LSU tent. × 9 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Meet the Bulldogs The Samford Bulldog tent at the Tailgate Challenge. × 10 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Nittany Lions boosters Penn State was among several schools from outside the SEC or the state of Alabama with local fans who set up tents. × 11 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Rabid OU fans Oklahoma Sooner fans (L-R) Larry Walck, Ed McTyre and 'O.U.' Bruce Burdette. × 12 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Samford mascot Spike, the Samford University mascot, poses with Maggie Rountree of the Bulldog Club. × 13 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Tennessee fans A group of Tennessee Vols fans and Birmingham residents (rear, L-R): MacKenzie Yokum, Spencer Lamb, Jim Mabry, Rosemary Mabry and Tabby McClain; (front, L-R): Jane Lamb, Mary Watson and Grady McClain. × 14 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Treats for the kids The Candy Land tent offered sweet treats at the 2017 Tailgate Challenge. × 15 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Vol treats A Peyton Manning-specific treat on offer at the University of Tennessee tent at the 2017 Tailgate Challenge. Prev Next

The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs in Homewood hosted its annual Tailgate Challenge fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 26, in front of the center.

The event provided football fans and local corporations the chance to set up tents, serve their own tailgate food and show their excitement about the upcoming college season.

The event also raised money to support The Bell Center’s mission of maximizing potential in children at risk of developmental delay.

“With next weekend being the start of football season, everybody is ready for it, so people are coming out in droves,” said Kelly Peoples, marketing and developmental director of The Bell Center.

Typical turnout at the Tailgate Challenge has been about 1,500, according to Peoples.

There were 34 tents, with about 25 representing college teams, Peoples said.

Almost all of the SEC schools were represented, as well as UAB and Samford. There are also such schools Penn State, Georgetown and Oklahoma.

“It’s a big, fun event with all of the mascots here, so everybody’s just gearing up,” Peoples said.

Among the mascots on hand to pose for pictures and entertain kids and adults were Blaze the Dragon (UAB), Aubie (Auburn University), Big Al (The University of Alabama) and Spike (Samford Bulldogs).

Celebrity judges judged each of the teams on most team spirit, best-tasting food and best all-around.

The judges included Jim Dunaway and Ryan Brown from the WJOX RoundTable; Will and Reed Lochamy and Scott Register from Birmingham Mountain Radio; Ashlee Jones from Coca-Cola and Lauren Sisler from AL.com, according to Peoples.

These judges used a point system to decide winners, and attendees could take part by voting for their favorite tent in the “People’s Choice” category.

All proceeds go to The Bell Center, mostly for general operations, according to Peoples.

“But that includes all the therapy services for our kids – if they need splints for their physical therapy or if they need speech devices because they are speech-delayed,” Peoples said.

The winners of the awards at the event will be posted as post the winners thebellcenter.org and at facebook.com/thebellcenter.