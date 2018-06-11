Homewood resident honored for poetry.

× Expand Karen Naylor

Sara Naylor, a nine-year-old Homewood resident, was recently honored in Atlanta for her poetry. Sara's poem "Your Body is a Garden" will be displayed on a metal plaque in the World Peace Rose Garden located in the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park.

More than 3,000 students from all over the world entered this contest. Students from China, Gaza, India and the U.S. submitted their messages of peace. 32 poems were chosen as top winners. Sara and her family traveled to Atlanta for the plaque's unveiling and to hear the winners share their poems in the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Arndrea King, daughter in law of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was the special guest and speaker. The plaques will be on display for a year.

Submitted by Karen Naylor