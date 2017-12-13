Santa Claus visits excited crowd at Exceptional Foundation

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Bringing joy Santa Claus gets a warm welcome from a participant at the Exceptional Foundation when he arrives on Wed., Dec. 13, 2017, for his annual visit to the facility. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Who needs reindeer? Santa arrives in style at the Exceptional Foundation on Wed., Dec. 13, 2017, thanks to the Homewood Police Department. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. A grand entrance Motorcycle officers from the Homewood Police Department make a loud, grand entrance to the gym at The Exceptional Foundation. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Christmas wishes An Exceptional Foundation participant has a chat with Santa. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Waiting their turn Participants at The Exceptional Foundation wait their turn to chat with Santa. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Riding in style Santa Claus arrives in the gymnasium at The Exceptional Foundation on a Homewood Police Department golf cart. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Cycles are a hit The motorcycles belonging to officers from The Homewood Police Department were popular with attendees at The Exceptional Foundation holiday celebration. × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. More holiday goodies Officer Kelly Battles of the Homewood Police Department helps prepare some gift bags for Exceptional Foundation participants. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Riding high These Exceptional Foundation participants check out a motorcycle from the Homewood Police Department. Prev Next

Santa Claus and his motorcycle escorts from the Homewood Police Department were a big hit when they arrived at The Exceptional Foundation gymnasium for their annual holiday visit on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 13.

About 150 Foundation participants, staff members and other visitors cheered loudly as several Homewood motorcycle officers rode directly into the gymnasium from the main entrance, and Santa entered behind them riding a police department golf cart.

Santa was greeted with hugs before taking his place onstage, where he chatted individually with each of the participants and listened to their Christmas gift wishes.

One of those participants, Jordan Blackmon, said she and her friends were looking forward to seeing Santa Claus.

“I’m excited to see him and tell him what I want for Christmas,” she said.

Some movies, headphones and new shoes were on Blackmon's wish list, she said.

The visits from Santa and the Homewood Police Department began around a decade ago, according to Tricia Kirk, the Foundation’s executive director.

“The fun part is that the Homewood Police could not believe that I asked them to come inside the building and ride across my gym on their motorcycles,” she said, laughing. “They said that was a very uncommon request, but I thought it was a very logical request, because it sounds like more fun.”

The students and staff get very excited about the visit well in advance, Kirk said.

“We probably build up to this for 364 days,” she said. “It’s a buildup of excitement and joy. During this whole holiday season, it is about believing – believing in something bigger than yourself and believing in giving and what you can do for other people. What is Santa Claus? He is something you believe in that is going to bring you joy.”

The Foundation participants and staff also enjoy the police motorcycles.

“Oh, the motorcycles are great fun,” Kirk said. “They go through the building, and the scream and the uproar, you can feel the building shaking just as they come in. It’s a real experience.”

Blackmon, who graduated from Corner High School in 2013, has also been part of a group of about 10 participants who have sung Christmas carols at more than 30 area businesses over the last two weeks.

“I like singing in front of people and spreading Christmas with everyone to hear it and just telling them what Christmas is really about,” she said.

Her favorite song for caroling is “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree,” she said.

A group of participants was scheduled to go caroling at some area businesses following Santa’s visit, according to Kirk.

The Exceptional Foundation, a nonprofit, was established in 1993 to serve mentally and physically challenged individuals in the Birmingham area by providing them with social and recreational opportunities not available in the community or at educational institutions.