Samford to host Miss Alabama

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nan Teninbaum. Hayley Barber is crowned Miss Alabama 2016. This year’s pageant is June 7-10 at 7 p.m. at the Wright Center at Samford University.

You don’t have to know anybody competing in the Miss Alabama Pageant for it to be a good time. At least Nan Teninbaum, president of the Miss Alabama board of directors, thinks so.

“A lot of people come because it’s a great show with great entertainment,” she said.

The pageant is June 7–10 at 7 p.m. at the Wright Center at Samford University. “Alabama has a reputation for being one of the top pageants,” Teninbaum said.

The 48 contestants from all over the state will provide much of that entertainment with a variety of talents, she said. And 29 of them are first-timers.

“That’s a high number for us,” Teninbaum said.

As part of the entertainment, Miss Alabama 2016 Hayley Barber will be dancing each night, and Miss Alabama 2004 Shannon Camper Chandler will sing. The two also will take part in the production numbers with the contestants.

The theme is “Tribute,” featuring the music of deceased artists including Whitney Houston, Nat King Cole, Prince, Michael Jackson and others.

Julie Coons Peterson, Miss Alabama 1989, will be the emcee for Wednesday night, and Paige Phillips Parnell, Miss Alabama 1980, will host the Thursday night portion.

“She’s a ventriloquist and is extremely entertaining,” Teninbaum said. “She always brings her ‘friends’ with her.”

Friday’s emcee will be Miss Alabama 2001 Kelly Jones Carr, and Saturday’s will be Miss Alabama 1984 Tammy Little Haynes.

A meet-and-greet party will be open to the public at Brookwood Village June 4 at 12:30 p.m.

For more information or tickets, go tomissalabama.com or call 871-6276.