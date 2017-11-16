Samford to host ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Alabama Ballet. The Alabama Ballet will once again perform George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” at Samford University on Dec. 8-17.

The Christmas classic ballet is returning to Samford University this month as the Alabama Ballet is once again putting on George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 8-17.

The Alabama Ballet is one of only eight companies in the world licensed to perform Balanchine’s famous choreography, bringing toy soldiers, sugarplum fairies and the Mouse King to life over Peter Tchaikovsky’s score.

“The Nutcracker” was first performed in 1892 and has been a Christmas favorite since the 1960s. This year, the principal dancers for “Marie” will be Reese Chaiprakob, Catelyn Owens, Julia Naftel and Maggie Simmons.

The Alabama Ballet’s performance will be at the Wright Center at Samford and is sponsored by Baker Donelson. Showtimes include 2:30 p.m. shows on Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17, as well as 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16. Tickets range from $40 to $65 per person.

Buy tickets and learn more at alabamaballet.org/the-nutcracker.