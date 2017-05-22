Samford hosting variety of camps during summer months

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford University. Youth of all ages can attend a variety of camps and programs at Samford University this summer.

From music and dance to science and philosophy, Samford University is offering a variety of summer programs for children and teens.

Some programs, such as the Alabama Governor’s School week, June 19-30, are by invitation only. But others, such as Bulldog Art Camp, are open to anyone who registers by the deadline, though in many cases space is limited.

Arts

Bulldog Art Camp, June 26-30

► Grades: 1-5

► Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

► Cost: $250 per camper

► Registration deadline: June 20

All Aboard for Music, July 17-21

► Ages: 3-6

► Time: 9-11:30 a.m.

► Cost: $215 per camper

► Registration deadline: July 12

Adventures in Music, June 12-16 (piano) and July 10-14 (piano or voice)

► Grades: 1-12

► Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

► Cost: $375

► Registration deadlines: June 2, June 30

Writing Camp for Teens and Tweens, June 19-23 and July 24-28

Ages: 11-15

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: $200

Registration deadlines: June 13, July 18

IMAGINE! Theatre Camps, June 12-16 and June 19-23

► Grades: Just for Fun, K4-5th; The Magic Circle, 6-9

► Time: Just for Fun, 9-11:30 a.m.; Magic Circle, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

► Cost: Just for Fun, $145; Magic Circle, $535

► Registration deadline: June 7

Academics

Minority Youth Science Academy, June 25-28

► Grades 10-12

► Time: All day, residential

► Cost: $350

► More information: mysa@samford.edu

Great Ideas Summer Institute, June 25-30

► Grades 11-12

► Time: All day, residential

► Cost: $595

► More information: Caroline Janeway at cmwilli3@samford.edu

Summer Debate Institute, June 25-July 8

► Grades 9-12

► Time: All day, residential or commuter

► Cost: $600-$1,500

► More information: Ryan Galloway at rwgallow@samford.edu