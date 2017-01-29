Salamander Festival draws crowd to Homewood Senior Center

× 1 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Karli Howard and Ann Gartman pose with a snake at the 13th Annual Salamander Festival hosted by Friends of Shades Creek on Jan. 28, 2017. × 2 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Lily makes a print of a fish during the 13th Annual Salamander Festival hosted by Friends of Shades Creek on Jan. 28, 2017. × 3 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Sunni Harkley, a fourth grader at Gardendale Elementary, dances during the 13th Annual Salamander Festival hosted by Friends of Shades Creek on Jan. 28, 2017. × 4 of 18 Expand Erica Techo The 13th Annual Salamander Festival hosted by Friends of Shades Creek on Jan. 28, 2017 included nature exhibits of all sorts, including one on fossils. × 5 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Scottie Jackson with the Alabama Wildlife Center stands with an owl at the 13th Annual Salamander Festival hosted by Friends of Shades Creek on Jan. 28, 2017. × 6 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Deb and Craig Gallaway (left) receive an award from the Friends of Shades Creek, thanking for their volunteer efforts, during the 13th Annual Salamander Festival hosted by Friends of Shades Creek on Jan. 28, 2017. × 7 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Eden Schneider, 6, holds a salamander at the 13th Annual Salamander Festival hosted by Friends of Shades Creek on Jan. 28, 2017. × 8 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 9 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Caroline, Sarah and Lily pose with artwork they made at the 13th Annual Salamander Festival hosted by Friends of Shades Creek on Jan. 28, 2017. × 10 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Eden and Zoë Schneider, ages 6 and 4, look at salamanders during the 13th Annual Salamander Festival hosted by Friends of Shades Creek on Jan. 28, 2017. × 11 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Olivia Howard (left) and 3 year old Zoya Pritchett act out a story of spotted salamanders during the 13th Annual Salamander Festival hosted by Friends of Shades Creek on Jan. 28, 2017. × 12 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Mika Marriott, a fifth grader at Hall-Kent Elementary, holds a salamander durin the 13th Annual Salamander Festival hosted by Friends of Shades Creek on Jan. 28, 2017. × 13 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Allison Butler, 2, looks through a microscope at a soil sample during the 13th Annual Salamander Festival hosted by Friends of Shades Creek on Jan. 28, 2017. × 14 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Children dance to the music of the Herb Trotman Band during the 13th Annual Salamander Festival hosted by Friends of Shades Creek on Jan. 28, 2017. × 15 of 18 Expand Erica Techo The Herb Trotman Band performs at the 13th Annual Salamander Festival hosted by Friends of Shades Creek on Jan. 28, 2017. × 16 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 17 of 18 Expand Erica Techo People dance the Hokey Pokey during the 13th Annual Salamander Festival hosted by Friends of Shades Creek on Jan. 28, 2017. × 18 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Zoë Schneider, 4, looks at Prev Next

The 13th Annual Salamander Festival once again drew a crowd. Within the first hour of the event on Jan. 28, more than 300 people had already stopped by Homewood Senior Center to see salamanders and other creatures as well as learn more about nature.

Visitors learned from biologists at the festival about the different kinds of salamanders, frogs, turtles and other animals. They were also able to hold salamanders and snakes, snack on free popcorn, listen to live music from The Herb Trotman Band, learn more about the Alabama Wildlife Center, look at fossils and create nature crafts including fish rubbings, where a replica fish was used as a sort of stamp.

The annual event is hosted by Friends of Shades Creek, a nonprofit that works for the protection of and responsible development beside Shades Creek.