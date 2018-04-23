Steeple to Steeple supports United Methodist Children's Home

× 1 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Steeple to Steeple Runnings mingle and stretch before the run begins. The Steeple to Steeple 5k was held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood, AL on Saturday, April 21, 2018. × 2 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Steeple to Steeple The runners gather at the start line to prepare for the run. The Steeple to Steeple 5k was held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood, AL on Saturday, April 21, 2018. × 3 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Steeple to Steeple Dr. Blake Horne speaks to the runners before they begin. The Steeple to Steeple 5k was held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood, AL on Saturday, April 21, 2018. × 4 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Steeple to Steeple David Thompson, Executive Pastor of Family & Youth Ministries speaks before the run begins. The Steeple to Steeple 5k was held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood, AL on Saturday, April 21, 2018. × 5 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Steeple to Steeple Runners sing the National Anthem before the start of the race. The Steeple to Steeple 5k was held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood, AL on Saturday, April 21, 2018. × 6 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Steeple to Steeple Runners begin the start of the 5k, and follow the race trail through Homewood. The Steeple to Steeple 5k was held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood, AL on Saturday, April 21, 2018. × 7 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Steeple to Steeple Runners pray together before the race begins. The Steeple to Steeple 5k was held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood, AL on Saturday, April 21, 2018. × 8 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Steeple to Steeple Runners begin the start of the 5k, and follow the race trail through Homewood. The Steeple to Steeple 5k was held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood, AL on Saturday, April 21, 2018. × 9 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Steeple to Steeple David Thompson, Executive Pastor of Family & Youth Ministries, runs in his yeti outfit. The Steeple to Steeple 5k was held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood, AL on Saturday, April 21, 2018. × 10 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Steeple to Steeple The Steeple to Steeple 5k was held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood, AL on Saturday, April 21, 2018. × 11 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Steeple to Steeple Runners begin the start of the 5k, and follow the race trail through Homewood. The Steeple to Steeple 5k was held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood, AL on Saturday, April 21, 2018. × 12 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Steeple to Steeple Runners begin the start of the 5k, and follow the race trail through Homewood. The Steeple to Steeple 5k was held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood, AL on Saturday, April 21, 2018. × 13 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Steeple to Steeple Runners begin the start of the 5k, and follow the race trail through Homewood. The Steeple to Steeple 5k was held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood, AL on Saturday, April 21, 2018. × 14 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Steeple to Steeple Runners pose for a photo before they start the race. The Steeple to Steeple 5k was held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood, AL on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Prev Next

The Trinity United Methodist Church held its fourth annual Steeple to Steeple 5k and 10k on Saturday, April 21, starting at the church and weaving through Homewood. The race was held to support the United Methodist Children's Home.

Under clear skies, runners began checking in as they donned their costumes and bibs. Before the race, a group prayer was held as well as the singing of the National Anthem.

The 10k kicked off at 7:30 a.m. with the 5k following shortly after at 8 a.m. The race was chip-timed and ended back at the church.