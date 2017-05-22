Rock the Block returns to Patriot Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Christ Fellowship Church. Patriot Park will host Christ Fellowship Church’s Vacation Bible School — originally called Rock the Block VBS — June 5-8.

Vacation Bible school (VBS) has been around in churches in the South for a long time — and Homewood is no exception.

But in recent years, Christ Fellowship Church (CFC) has been taking it outside the walls of the church and out to the park.

And they’re inviting everyone age 3 and older to come out, play, hear some stories and make some new friends.

“We have had a lot of community participation in the past couple of years,” said Ryan Adams, CFC associate pastor. “Everybody is invited. We will have Bible stories, crafts and recreation.”

It will also include one other longtime VBSstaple: snacks.

CFC, which meets in Homewood City Hall on Sundays for services, doesn’t have a permanent building, so its outdoor version of VBS — originally called Rock the Block — was a practical solution to the issue of where to hold the weekday activity.

But the move was a win-win, Adams said. It made it easy for people to walk up and get involved.

CFC’s VBS is June 5-8 from 6-8 p.m. at Patriot Park in West Homewood. Participation is free. In the event of possible inclement weather, the church will post announcements on Twitter and Facebook about cancellations.

For more information, call 538-2325 or go to cfcbirmingham.org or its Facebook page at cfcbirmingham.