Retro Run brings decked-out crowd

1 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
2 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
3 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
4 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
5 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
6 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
7 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
8 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
9 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
10 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
11 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
12 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
13 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
14 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
15 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
16 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
17 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
18 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
19 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
20 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
21 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
22 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
23 of 23
Photos by Lexi Coon.
Hundreds of people brought out their best costumes for the annual Retro Run through Homewood on July 28, 2018.
Runners of all ages picked out their best costumes for the annual Twilight Retro Run 5k, hosted by the Trak Shak in downtown Homewood on July 28. To pump up the crowd, DJ Karen played the top tunes from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.
Runners — who raced on a fast-paced, relatively flat course down 18th street and through Homewood — gathered under sunny skies in leotards, wigs, short shorts, stockings and their best nostalgic outfits for the run. Red Hills Brewing Company then welcomed participants for an after party.
The fastest men's time clocked in at 15 minutes flat for the course, run by Francis Waithaka, and the top women's time was 17:29.2, run by Gladys Jerotich Cheboi. Find more results here.