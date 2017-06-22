Retro Run 5K set for July 29

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. Costumes are encouraged for the Retro Run 5K, which features an after party following the run through downtown Homewood.

Looking for an unforgettable event and an interesting running community? The Trak Shak’s annual Retro Run certainly fills the requirements. Hosted by The Trak Shak on 18th Street South, the 5K running event is July 29 in downtown Homewood. The run, which begins and ends on 18th Street, will welcome more than 500 participants from all over the city.

Event Director Jeff Martinez said he believes the event is remarkable due in part to its after party.

“We’ll have food, a DJ, cold beverages from Birmingham Bud and Coca-Cola and a retro-costume contest,” he said.

Prizes will be given for the best costumes, and the run will be structured like a typical 5K with both overall awards and individual age-group awards.

Both participants and spectators most enjoy seeing all the innovative costumes.

“You never know who you’re going to see,” Martinez said.

At last year’s run, Officer Dangle from “Reno 911” won, but the past standouts have been a Michael Jackson imitator, Forrest Gump look-a-like and a “Weekend at Bernie’s” themed ensemble.

Though the run still will have all the personality guests from past years, 2017’s Retro Run will include new “tech” shirts and many more door prizes for participants to win

Ticket prices and inclusions have yet to be decided. For more information and to register, go to RunSignUp.com or go to TrakShak.com.