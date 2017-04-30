Restoration Run benefits Will Bright Foundation

× 1 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 2 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 3 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 4 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 5 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 6 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 7 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 8 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 9 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 10 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 11 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 12 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 13 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 14 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 15 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 16 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 17 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 18 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 19 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 20 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 21 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 22 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 23 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 24 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 25 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. × 26 of 26 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 runners gathered at Red Mountain Park the morning of April 29, 2017 for the annual Restoration Run, benefitting the Will Bright Foundation. Prev Next

The Restoration Run celebrated its third year on April 29 at Red Mountain Park, as well as its third year helping provide a second chance to those struggling with drug or alcohol addiction.

The run, which saw about 300 runners of all ages compete in a one-mile fun run, a 5k or 15k race, raised money to benefit the Will Bright Foundation. Originally called "The Bearded Brotherhood," the organization works to provide the means to help those who are recovering from drug and alcohol addiction and is now looking to open The Will Bright House said Lisa Bright, Will Bright Foundation board member and one of the event organizers.

The house, she said, will serve as an "extra step to those who have gone through recovery," by helping with job training and job acquisition. This also relates to their mission, "Removing all barriers to recovery."

Bright said that through the event, the funds raised will go towards scholarships the organization provides and towards the search for the future house. But, she also said she hopes that the race raised awareness for those who suffer from drug and alcohol addiction.

"It's just becoming an epidemic," she said. "We all try to stick together because it's such a huge problem."

To learn more about the Will Bright Foundation, click here.