Resolution Run kicks off healthy New Year

Resolution Run at Red Mountain Park.

Birmingham’s trails are begging for you to finish out the year in the outdoors, according to Monica Romano of Red Mountain Park.

“Say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017 with a fun, healthy way to get out of the house,” she said of this year’s Resolution Run, set for Dec. 31 at Red Mountain Park.

Four distances are available — a 20K race that will start at 7:30 a.m. and a 1-mile, 5K and 10K that will all begin at 8 a.m. Each costs $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the run. The cost includes a T-shirt, and all proceeds go to benefit Red Mountain Park.

Check-in for both advance and same-day registration will begin at 7 a.m.

The race will also contain a scavenger hunt with “great prizes” for those who find the items along the way, Romano said.

“It will be items that are easy to carry along each of the race routes, and it’s not always the fast folks who are paying attention to finding them,” she said.

But top finishers will receive prizes as well, she said.

And there will be food and fun — vendors will be on site, ready to help race participants ring in the New Year.

An interactive photo booth will also be available.

For more information or to register, visit redmountainpark.org/resolutionrun. The Resolution Run is a rain-or-shine event.