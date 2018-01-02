Hundreds wrap up 2017 at Resolution Run

× 1 of 10 Expand Erica Techo 5K and 10K runners take off at the start of the Resolution Run at Red Mountain Park on Dec. 30, 2017. The race routes looped through Red Mountain Park's trails as runners took on 5K, 10K and 20K options. × 2 of 10 Expand Erica Techo 5K and 10K runners take off at the start of the Resolution Run at Red Mountain Park on Dec. 30, 2017. The race routes looped through Red Mountain Park's trails as runners took on 5K, 10K and 20K options. × 3 of 10 Expand Erica Techo 5K and 10K runners take off at the start of the Resolution Run at Red Mountain Park on Dec. 30, 2017. The race routes looped through Red Mountain Park's trails as runners took on 5K, 10K and 20K options. × 4 of 10 Expand Erica Techo 5K and 10K runners take off at the start of the Resolution Run at Red Mountain Park on Dec. 30, 2017. The race routes looped through Red Mountain Park's trails as runners took on 5K, 10K and 20K options. × 5 of 10 Expand Erica Techo 5K and 10K runners take off at the start of the Resolution Run at Red Mountain Park on Dec. 30, 2017. The race routes looped through Red Mountain Park's trails as runners took on 5K, 10K and 20K options. × 6 of 10 Expand Erica Techo Runners take advantage of day-of registration at the Resolution Run at Red Mountain Park on Dec. 30, 2017. The race had more than 200 pre-registered runners, with several more signing up the morning of the event. × 7 of 10 Expand Erica Techo Runners pick up T-shirts at a booth before the Resolution Run at Red Mountain Park on Dec. 30, 2017. The run included several distance options, bringing out several hundred runners. × 8 of 10 Expand Erica Techo Kerri Hughes (right) and Addison Hughes pose for a photo at the Resolution Run at Red Mountain Park on Dec. 30, 2017. The rain or shine event included fun run, 5K, 10K and 20K options, bringing out a crowd of hundreds. × 9 of 10 Expand Erica Techo Booths set up at the start of the Resolution Run at Red Mountain Park on Dec. 30, 2017. The run included a 1-mile fun run, 5K, 10K and 20K options. × 10 of 10 Expand Erica Techo 5K and 10K runners take off at the start of the Resolution Run at Red Mountain Park on Dec. 30, 2017. The race routes looped through Red Mountain Park's trails as runners took on 5K, 10K and 20K options. Prev Next

Before any New Year's Eve television special or countdown started, hundreds of runners were at Red Mountain Park preparing to cap off 2017.

On Dec. 30, Red Mountain Park's Junior Board hosted the seventh annual Resolution Run. The morning included 20K, 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run options, bringing together novice and experienced runners, said Monica Romano with Red Mountain Park's internal operations.

"Events like this help keep us admission-free, debt-free and clean," said Romano, adding that the race is a large fundraiser for the park.

In addition to raising money for the park, the races also help introduce more people to the park. Around New Year's, people oftentimes have longer breaks and can make it out to the park. The runs also attract locals who haven't been as well as visitors to the area, Romano said.

The rain or shine Resolution Run has become a staple in the running community, Romano said, and Birmingham Track Club and The Trak Shak are integral to the event. More than 200 runners pre-registered for this year's event, which Romano said is on par with past years. There were also several runners who registered the day of the event.

In addition to booths from BTC and Trak Shak, of-age runners could stop by a Good People Brewing Company booth for a post-run beer or an information booth to learn more about membership at Red Mountain Park.