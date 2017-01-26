Resident releases his 7th book, ‘Wisdom: Life’s Great Treasure’

× Expand Photo by Sarah Tuttle. Richard Simmons recently released his latest book, “Wisdom.”

Richard E. Simmons III, the founder and executive director of the Center for Executive Leadership, started his ministry in 2000 to assist men in the development of their faith. The Center began with Simmons’ conducting public speaking, teaching and counseling, and now the ministry now offers marital and premarital counseling for men and recently, a prison ministry has begun.

Simmons, a Homewood resident and active member of the Mountain Brook community, has turned his years of public speaking into books. His seventh book, “Wisdom: Life’s Great Treasure,” was released in November.

The book is a collection of short essays about the 12 most strategic issues in life. It is Simmons’ guide to try and help all people walk in wisdom towards a meaningful life.

“If you ask a person what wisdom is they don’t have a clue,” Simmons said. “If it is more valuable than jewels and nothing desirable compares with it, then this is something that we should all be on a lifelong quest for.”

Simmons said when a person’s life changes, particularly someone who is really struggling, they become better spouses, parents and people.

“This is what fires me up and keeps me going,” Simmons said. “I pinch myself to think that this is what I am doing, and this is how I am making a living.”

He said the book was written for everybody in mind: men and women, young and old. Parents can use it for teaching and raising their children, he said.

“What I have found is that modern life is very complicated, and for many people life is not working for them, and they do not know what to do,” Simmons said.

“Wisdom” was inspired by the literal meaning of the Hebrew word, “chokmah.” It means to have a skill or expertise in living. Simmons said this is something people lack in today’s world.

“When I was about 12, I heard for the first time what Solomon said about wisdom. He says that wisdom is more valuable than jewels, and nothing you desire compares with it. That has intrigued me ever since,” he said. “Over the years, I really thought that I needed to attempt to put together all that I have learned as it is, understanding how life works and somehow be able to articulate that to others to help them.”

Simmons said wisdom is about being able to discern which ideas in this life are true and which are false and being able to live in harmony with those laws. He sees many people struggle in life because they have false ideas about reality. Simmons said the most important decisions in life are not just moral issues, but judgment and wisdom issues as well.

“One of the things I pray is that God will really use us and this book to impact people’s lives and their marriages because one of the things I recognize is that so many men in life struggle, but they hide their struggles,” Simmons said.

