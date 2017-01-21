Red Shoe Run cancelled but still a fundraising success

× 1 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Although the races for the Red Shoe Run were cancelled due to weather on Jan. 21, participants and teams still had a good time celebrating the Ronald McDonal House. × 2 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Although the races for the Red Shoe Run were cancelled due to weather on Jan. 21, participants and teams still had a good time celebrating the Ronald McDonal House. × 3 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Although the races for the Red Shoe Run were cancelled due to weather on Jan. 21, participants and teams still had a good time celebrating the Ronald McDonal House. × 4 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Although the races for the Red Shoe Run were cancelled due to weather on Jan. 21, participants and teams still had a good time celebrating the Ronald McDonal House. × 5 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Although the races for the Red Shoe Run were cancelled due to weather on Jan. 21, participants and teams still had a good time celebrating the Ronald McDonal House. × 6 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Although the races for the Red Shoe Run were cancelled due to weather on Jan. 21, participants and teams still had a good time celebrating the Ronald McDonal House. × 7 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Although the races for the Red Shoe Run were cancelled due to weather on Jan. 21, participants and teams still had a good time celebrating the Ronald McDonal House. × 8 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Although the races for the Red Shoe Run were cancelled due to weather on Jan. 21, participants and teams still had a good time celebrating the Ronald McDonal House. × 9 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Although the races for the Red Shoe Run were cancelled due to weather on Jan. 21, participants and teams still had a good time celebrating the Ronald McDonal House. × 10 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Although the races for the Red Shoe Run were cancelled due to weather on Jan. 21, participants and teams still had a good time celebrating the Ronald McDonal House. × 11 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Although the races for the Red Shoe Run were cancelled due to weather on Jan. 21, participants and teams still had a good time celebrating the Ronald McDonal House. × 12 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Although the races for the Red Shoe Run were cancelled due to weather on Jan. 21, participants and teams still had a good time celebrating the Ronald McDonal House. × 13 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Although the races for the Red Shoe Run were cancelled due to weather on Jan. 21, participants and teams still had a good time celebrating the Ronald McDonal House. Prev Next

For the first time in 13 years, the Red Shoe Run, which benefits the Ronald McDonald House, was cancelled due to inclement weather.

"We were obviously hoping for more beautiful weather," said Katie Hannah, special events coordinator for the Ronald McDonal House Charities of Alabama. "It's not because we wanted this to happen, believe me."

Although the rain would not have been a major issue – in past years runners have battled through rain, snow and 19-degree weather – staff were concerned with lightning that was in the area and chose to cancel all runs to ensure the safety of the participants.

That didn't stop participants and families from having a good time together in Rosewood Hall, though.

As music filled the hall, coordinators encouraged runners to sign a banner with words of encouragement that would later hang in the Ronald McDonald House for patients and families to read and families who have stayed at the House shared their stories. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama works to provide families a "home away from home" when their children come to Birmingham for extended medical treatment.

The House provided a place to rest, have a hot meal and take a shower, said Amy Ford, a mother who had stayed at a Ronald McDonald House when her daughter, Mollie, needed care. She continued that being around other families who were going through similar situations was comforting for both her family and her daughter. "The children's hospital saved my daughter, but Ronald McDonald House saved my family."

Despite weather-related setbacks, Hannah said that this was still a great year, and their webpage stated the event had raise $34,000 as of the evening of Jan. 21.

"It was still a huge success," she said. "It was the most successful year so far."